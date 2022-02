Nigerian musician, Portable has showed love to the street after he was spotted throwing loads of cash at his fans.

It happened that he went for an event and when he was through, his fans gathered around him.

He decided to do an instant giveaway by throwing money at them.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xS-X7HYflSI

