Power abuse: Reps demand body cameras for security agents.

Members of the House of Representatives during plenary

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to provide body cameras to be attached to officers and men of security agencies in Nigeria and create situation rooms across the country to monitor their activities.

The body cameras, the House argued, will help checkmate cases of abuse of power and human rights.

The House urged the government at all levels to provide body cameras for all security operatives including Nigeria Customs Service on duty across the country.

Furthermore, the House mandated its Committees on Police Affairs; Army; and National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance with the resolution.

The resolution was based on a motion moved at the plenary on Thursday by a member, Chinedu Martins, titled ‘Need to Provide Body-Worn Cameras for Security Operatives in the Country and Create a Situation Room.’

Moving the motion, Martins noted that the security of lives and properties of the citizens is a primary responsibility of the government.

According to him, security agencies have been exploring solutions to mitigate the growing insecurity in the country, especially considering the lack of adherence to rules of engagement on the part of security operatives on duty.

The lawmaker also noted that a body camera is a wearable audio-visual or photographic system that integrates with in-car video and used to record events involving law enforcement officers in order to improve transparency and accountability of law enforcement agencies.

Martins said, “The House is concerned about allegations of harassment, extortion, and extrajudicial killings of citizens by security operatives, which often results in reprisals and uprising by the citizens.

“The House is convinced that security operatives, who often experience litigious scrutiny over their conduct in the discharge of their duties, ought to wear body cameras in order to have picture and video evidence of their activities;

“The House is cognisant that the body cameras will keep the security operatives in check, considering the massive allegations of human rights violation by security operatives and lack of evidence to indict them.

“The House is also cognisant that the introduction of body cameras will not only douse tension and promote trust and professionalism among the security agencies but will also institutionalise the rules of engagement to foster a harmonious relationship between security operatives and the citizenry.”

https://punchng.com/power-abuse-reps-demand-body-cameras-for-security-agents/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...