Praise Okereafor Emerges Winner Of Maggi Ota Lenu South West Cooking Show (Pictures)

The Grand Finale of the south west edition of the Maggi Ota Lenu Cooking Show targeted at young aspiring cooks from the south western part of Nigeria took place In Lagos on Saturday, 19th February, 2021.

The final stage of the competition saw top three contestants (Olayinka Lawal, Bukola Komolafe and Praise Okereafor) prepare a celebratory meal. The judge’s on the show were Ofada boy, Kehinde Bankole and Lateef Adedimeji with KieKie as the show host.

The competition saw 12 young cooks emerge from the pop-up kitchen competition which was staged in 6 south west Nigeria cities (Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Akure, Ilorin and Ife).

However Praise Okereafor emerge the Winner, Olayinka taking the second place and Bukola in the third place. They were rewarded with cash prizes of ₦1,000,000, ₦500,000 and ₦250,000 respectively.

Maggi O Ta Lenu Cooking Show highlights the rich West Nigeria as well as culinary dexterity of the people of South provide healthy lifestyles.

You can watch the grand finale below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NF_tGp1P-bg

