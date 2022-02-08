GOVERNOR Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State said he declared interest to contest for the president to save the country from total disintegration.

Tambuwal, who arrived in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital in continuation of his consultation, said the country was currently a sinking ship that needed a competent leader to save it from total collapse.

He said that he left his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015 when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives and joined the All Progressives Congress due to the security challenges during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

According to him, he returned to the PDP in 2018 when he realised that the APC government was worse than the Jonathan administration.

He stated, “I left the PDP and joined APC in 2015 where we campaigned for Buhari because we thought that he had the potential to fight the insecurity issues and other challenges bedevilling the nation. But unfortunately, he cannot make things work as we expected.

“That was why I also decided to dump the APC and return my former party, the PDP in 2018.’’

He called on the PDP members to give him the chance, concluding that, “By the grace of God, I will do my best to make sure that the party takes over the country come 2023 elections.”

Source: https://punchng.com/presidency-i-want-to-stop-nigeria-from-disintegration-says-tambuwal/

