President Buhari Departs Abuja For AU Summit In Ethiopia (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja for Addis Ababa to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union summit in Ethiopia. PHOTO:SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 3RD 2022.

