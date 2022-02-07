PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES BRIEFING ON SITUATION IN GUINEA-BISSAU, AFTER COUP ATTEMPT

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday morning got a comprehensive briefing on the coup attempt to oust President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, but which was aborted by loyalist forces.

On the sidelines of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government holding in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Nigerian President met with Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa, who gave graphic presentation of the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in her country.

“They attempted to kill President Embalo. They destroyed the presidential palace with bazookas, killed 11 young people. It took about five hours to restore order. It was a nightmare ,” she said.

President Buhari pledged to consult with other ECOWAS leaders on how full normalcy could be restored to the embattled country at the shortest possible time.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

February 6, 2022



