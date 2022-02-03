President Buhari Set To Launch The Revised National Population Policy Today

NATIONAL POPULATION COMMISSION

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI LAUNCHES REVISED NATIONAL POPULATION POLICY AND INAUGURATES NATIONAL COUNCIL ON POPULATION MANAGEMENT

His Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR will officially launch the Revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development (NPP) and inaugurate the National Council on Population Management (NCPM) on Thursday, 3rd February, 2022 at the Council Chamber of the State House.

The Revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development (NPP), which was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on 9th June 2021, is a comprehensive document that addresses all population and development concerns with an overarching goal to improve the quality of life and standard of living of the people of Nigeria.

The main thrust of the policy is to reduce the population growth rate and accelerate demographic transition for the realization of the Demographic dividend. It is a strategic tool guiding the implementation of national development plans.

The implementation of the policy is premised on an institutional framework that is clearly defined in the policy with the NCPM as the apex organ. The Council is chaired by the President with the Vice President as the Deputy Chairman. Heads of relevant government Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) will serve as members of the Council.

The National Population Commission is the coordinating agency of the National Population Policy charged with the responsibility of ensuring collaboration and synergy across sectoral lines and monitoring the implementation of the population policy.

Principal Officers of the National Assembly, Ministers and Heads of MDAs, prominent Traditional Rulers, Ambassadors, Captains of Industries and Representatives of development agencies are expected to grace the event.

Isiaka Yahaya, PhD

Acting Director, Public Affairs Department

For: Chairman

2nd February, 2022



Source:

https://www.facebook.com/100069230198933/posts/252101570440848/?app=fbl

Now I have my own personal questions….

1. What exactly is inside this newly revised policy which they are hiding away from the public since 9th June 2021??

2. And why is it that the implementation of this newly revised policy would reduce the population growth rate?

3. Thirdly, I hope that the implementation of this policy would not affect the rights of the citizens, and that it would not break any existing laws??

..

The National Assembly should look into this new policy

