President Buhari Swears In 6 New INEC Commissioners (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in 6 new commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The brief swearing-in ceremony which took place on Wednesday at the Council Chambers in the Presidential Villa had in attendance the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Those sworn in include; Mohammed Haruna (Niger State) Mrs Agbamuche Mbu (Delta) Okeagu Nnamdi (Abia) Maj. Gen. Abubakar Alkali (Rtd.) (Adamawa) Professor Rada Gumus (Bayelsa) Mr. Sam Elumeku (Ogun).

The president’s chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) and some ministers. Speaking shortly after the ceremony, Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu had this to say;

“Well, it’s a good day for the Commission, with the swearing-in of the six National Commissioners, we have the full complements of 12 National Commissioners. It’s coming three days to by-elections in four states of the Federation and as we plan for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.”

“As we continue to prepare for the 2023 general elections, we will go on firing on all cylinders now”.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-president-buhari-swears-in-6-new-inec-commissioners/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...