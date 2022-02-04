President Buhari’s Mimicker, MC Tagwaye Shows Off His Cute Baby (Pictures)

Jubilation As President Buhari’s Mimicker, MC Tagwaye Shows Off Beautiful Baby Days After Birth

A popular entertainment entrepreneur known for mimicking President Muhammadu Buhari, MC Tagwaye is currently full of joy, excitement and thanksgiving as he shows of his beautiful baby girl just days after her birth.

She was born on December 10, 2021 at a top class medical facility in Abuja.

The proud father whose real name is Obinna Simon is a big face in social events around Abuja the nation’s capital and across the country.

He is also a vocal advocate of good governance, youth inclusion and a philanthropist.

Flanked by family, friends and associates, MC Tagwaye could not hide his joy of fatherhood with his smile.

MC Tagwaye had in a society wedding last year wedded his heartthrob, Hauwa Uwais daughter of Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais.

Her father, Justice Mohammed Uwais is a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

MC Tagwaye was launched to limelight after he styled his craft in such a way that he dresses, speaks, and acts like the President.

He also shares a facial resemblance with the President.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpy9y_3BTkE

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/02/jubilation-as-president-buharis.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...