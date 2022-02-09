Pretty Hausa Actress, Sadiya Haruna Bags 6-Month Jail Sentence In Kano (Photos)

Previous Trend: https://www.nairaland.com/6714898/hisbah-arrest-instagram-nudist-sadiya

A Kano Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, on Monday sentenced a Kannywood actress, Sadiya Haruna, to six months in prison without the option of a fine for defaming a colleague, actor Isa A. Isa.

The actress was charged with defaming Isa in a video and posted the same on her social media pages.

While reading his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Muntari Dandago, said he found the actress guilty on all counts against her.

The actress had in a viral video, accused Isa of being a homosexual, a bastard and an unrepentant womaniser.

She alleged that the actor, Isa, demanded anal sex from her in the viral Instagram post.

The judge further ruled that in case Haruna continued to defame Isa, she would be sentenced to three years in prison.

He said the actress had up to three months to appeal the judgement.



Source: https://punchng.com/defamation-hausa-actress-sadiya-haruna-bags-six-month-jail-sentence/

