Pretty Mike Storms An Event With Women Dressed Like Animals (Photos, Video)

Socialite and businessman, Pretty Mike stormed a party event with three women wearing animal masks, IGBERETV reports.

He shared the photos and video with the caption;

“We are all animals one way or the other, something drives me crazy about this way of life #BeastMood… “it’s too deep for me to explain” interpreting in ur own mind is allow…. “My Entrance to ObaBest “Mom” 60th birthday…. You should have all seen the look on mummy face …..”



