Prof Toriola Ajagbe SAN Dies At 91: Don Who Became SAN At 90 Is Dead

The 91-year-old lecturer at Faculty of Law, Adeleke University, Ede, Prof. Toriola Oyewo Ajagbe is dead.

Ajagbe was promoted to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2021 after he clocked 90 years.

Our correspondent gathered that the nonagenarian died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan on Tuesday where he was receiving treatment following the injuries he sustained in an auto crash at Ode Omu town in Osun State.

His daughter, Mrs Kiitan Adeagbo, who confirmed her father’s death to our correspondent said he was traveling to Ede from his base in Ibadan nine days ago when he was involved in the accident.

He was taken to the intensive Care Unit at the UCH where he eventually gave up the ghost.

Adeagbo said, “He was traveling to Ede last week Monday when the accident occurred and we eventually lost him.”



Chief Oyewo a traditional chief in Ibadan, Oyo State was once an elected member representing Lagelu South Federal Constituency, Oyo State. He was born in his hometown Erunmu, Egbeda LGA in Oyo State on January 11, 1932.

His educational qualifications are LL.B (London), 1960; M.P.A. 1973, M. Phil. 1983 and Ph.D., 1985. He was called to the Bar in 1962 and is a member of the Lincoln’s Inn, London.

Chief Oyewo is a legal practitioner and an expert in Local Government law and Administration.

He served as an Administrative Secretary, Legal Secretary, and Executive Secretary to a number of Local Government councils in the defunct Western State, amongst others.

