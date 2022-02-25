Protesters Around The World Rally In Support Of Ukraine (Photos)

Demonstrators take to the streets in London, Tokyo, Paris and many other cities to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lebanese and Ukrainians living in Lebanon carry placards during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

A demonstrator holds a European Union flag during a protest against Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Consulate in Barcelona. [Pau Barrena/AFP]

Demonstrators hold a placard reading ‘Ukraine is our home’ in front of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Vienna, Austria. [Alex Halada/AFP]

Ukrainians protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Madrid, Spain. [Jon Nazca/Reuters]

Shortly after news broke of the Russian attack against Ukraine, demonstrators gathered outside Russian Embassies and other landmark spots in many parts of the world.

People waved yellow-blue Ukrainian flags and chanted pro-Ukraine slogans at the rallies on Thursday. Many of the demonstrators, including Ukrainian expats, held up banners saying “Ukraine will resist” and “Say No to Putin”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russia’s invasion of the country to military campaigns carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II.

“Russia has attacked Ukraine in a cowardly and suicidal way like Nazi Germany did during World War II,” he said in an online briefing, during which he called on Ukrainians to “go out” and “protest against this war”.

People participate in a demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Oslo, Norway. [Heiko Junge/NTB/Reuters]

Japanese and Ukrainian protesters attend a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

Source: https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2022/2/24/photos-protesters-rally-around-the-world-in-support-of-ukraine

