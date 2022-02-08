PSG Ready To Make Mbappe Highest-Paid Player Ahead Of Messi, Neymar

League 1 giant, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be desperate to keep their young star, Kylian Mbappe at the club, they are ready to make him their highest-paid player ahead of Lionel Messi, Newspremises has learnt.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer but is free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January.

Spanish side, Real Madrid are said to be leading in the race to sign the World Cup winner.

PSG have reportedly offered Mbappe a five-year deal worth £200million, which will see him pocket around £770,000-a-week.

Mbappe currently earns €25m per year at PSG, with only Messi (€41m) and Neymar (€36.8m) taking home more.

Although Real remain favourites to sign the France superstar, he is said to be still in discussions with his current employers and is yet to make up his mind.

And, according to RMC Sport, PSG will make him their highest-paid player by offering him an astronomical “short-term” deal.

Mbappe will not make any announcement on his future until after PSG’s Champions League tie against Real, with the first leg taking place in Paris on Tuesday, February 15.

