Putin Is Simply Mad – Former Ukraine President Picks Up Arms To Defend Kyiv

While we are here we have a report from our civil defense that in five minutes we will have a Russian bomb in the center of Kyiv. And we have a bomb shelter 100 meters from here.

“We in Ukraine are not standing in line for the bread, for the cash from the bank machine. We are standing in line for the weapons. We are standing in line to give our blood to our soldiers. And with this situation, we demonstrate a unique quality that we can stand against Russian aggression. We can stand against Russian occupation. We are united together with whole world.”

Poroshenko, wearing a black jacket, stood among members of a Territorial Defense Forces battalion and little more than a mile from fighting. After saying the group had two machine guns, he took aim at Putin.

“He’s just simply mad. He’s just simply crazy,” the former president said. “He’s just simply evil to come here to kill Ukrainians.

“Putin declared a war not for Ukraine. Putin declared a war to the whole world, every single person who is watching right now. And I think this is also a war to President [Joe] Biden.”

He also had a message for Putin.

“I think Putin never will catch Ukraine despite — no matter how many soldiers he kills, how many missiles he has, how many nuclear weapons he has,” Poroshenko said. “We Ukrainian are free people with a great European future.”

Reporter: How long do you think you can hold out?

Poroshenko: Forever

Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko is a Ukrainian businessman and politician who served as President of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019. Poroshenko served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2009 to 2010, and as the Minister of Trade and Economic Development in 2012.

