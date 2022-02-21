Putin To “Officially Recognise” Breakaway Ukraine Regions

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is to recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine, the Kremlin says
He told the French and German leaders of his plans in a phone call, saying he would sign a decree.
The Russian President has ignored the warning of sanctions by the West and will recognise the independence of two self-declared breakaway regions this evening.
