Putin To “Officially Recognise” Breakaway Ukraine Regions

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is to recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine, the Kremlin says
He told the French and German leaders of his plans in a phone call, saying he would sign a decree.
The Russian President has ignored the warning of sanctions by the West and will recognise the independence of two self-declared breakaway regions this evening.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: