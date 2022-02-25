Putin Urges Ukrainian Military To Overthrow The Country’s Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appealed directly to Ukrainian troops and told them “it will be easier for us to agree if you take power in your own hands”.

During the address, he added it was “easier to negotiate with you” than the “gang of Nazis that ha captured Kyiv” – an apparent reference to Ukraine’s current leadership.

“I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields,” he said at a televised meeting with Russia’s security council.

“Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach agreement.”

He went on to claim Russian servicemen in Ukraine were acting “bravely, professionally and heroically.”

It comes as the Kremlin said Russia was read to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials after launching its invasion.



https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-invasion-putin-urges-ukraine-military-to-overthrow-countrys-leaders-12551317

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...