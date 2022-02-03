Rasheedat Ajibade Scores A Brace, Oshoala Scores Too As Barcelona, Atletico Win

Rasheedat Ajibade scored a brace yesterday to help Atletico Madrid to secure a 3-2 victory over Rita Chikwelu’s Madrid CFF at the Wanda Alcalá de Henares Sports Centre in Madrid.

Ajibade, who has now scored 6 goals in 4 games for Atletico, opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Brazilian hotshot, Geyse Ferreira, equalised for Madrid in the 22nd minute, but Ajibade restored Atletico’s lead in the 40th minute.

Amanda Sampredo extended the lead via a 56th minute penalty, but Gabriela reduced the deficit in the 79th minute.

Rita Chikwelu started the game and was substituted in the 65th minute.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...