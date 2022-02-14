Rasheedat Ajibade Scores Another Brace As Oshoala & Plumptre Also Score

Rasheedat Ajibade scored her 4th brace of the season as Atletico Madrid beat Toni Oyedupe Payne’s Sevilla 5-0 at the Wanda Alcalá de Henares Sports Center in Madrid.

Banini opened the scoring in the in the 20th minute and Barbara extended the lead in the 26th. Rasheedat Ajibade contributed two headed goals in the 33rd and 38th minutes to make the scores 4-0 at half time.

Maitane and South African speed demon Thembi Kgatlana had chances to extend Atletico’s lead, but it was Ludmila that scored the 5th in the 90th minute.

