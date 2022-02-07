Rate This Nairalander’s First Data Visualization Project (Pix)

Nairalander, please rate my performance

First and completed Data Analytic Visualization Project… coming from zero to here just in two weeks…I would love to xplain everything in details but I think it not necessarily…this an analysis for U.S Passenger Dataset, I cant rate this so good…I want to xplore some more chart that can carry so much detail and prediction.

Though there is no prediction on this visual…but tell the story of the performance.

The dataset contains Date, Country and numbers of passengers.

With the Analysis, you can make prediction months and days U.S are likely to have more passengers traveling or migrating.

You can also tell the exponential growth, why 2020 has the lowest passengers

Though I have some Machine Learning project on Python, Excel and Statistics (I just choose to share this cus I joined a monthly competition on LinkedIn)

Let me stop here, I see how you all rate a new Barber, graphics designer.

Come and do this for me…man want to feel encourage

