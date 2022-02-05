Re: Why Are Nigerians So Desperate To Leave This Country?

So I came across this thread on FP and thought I write about myself a little.

https://www.nairaland.com/6969046/why-nigerians-desperate-leave-country

Just a brief timeline about my life hurdles. Not so much of a good writer, I don’t talk too much. I am an introvert. So pardon my flaws. I know for sure that most persons go through a lot worse than this.

Like you I have always frowned against those leaving the country in droves. I felt like they were doing the country a de-service for not staying back to fix it together. But I was wrong all along.

Over the years as time went by after my SSCE, I was out on the street looking to make ends meet. I did a couple of menial jobs to survive. I was a sales boy in a little chemist for a couple of months but the pay was too little and so I left.

Then got another job in a fast-food restaurant as a waiter, worked round the clock for just eight thousand naira salary a month. In some months I got paid less or nothing due to shortages(those who have worked in these places know this). I was relieved of my job by the new Manager because I complained he added more task for me to do aside being waiter, I also controlled traffic within the premises, I drained out water from the soak away everyday after close of work all for just 8k a month. I was jobless for a couple months again.

Then I got another job in a club and the salary was eight thousand Naira a month. The CEO made us report to work 2pm everyday and closes 3-4am sometimes and we had no off days. He maltreated us real bad. I could remember vivid how he slapped me when he found me in the kitchen, and he wouldn’t let me explain why I was taking a quick break was because I had blisters on both feet from walking around and attending to too many customers. I was completely worn out. He later relieved me of my job because of this. I became jobless again.

Then I found another job with a construction company (CCECC). Purely manual labour, here I was paid five hundred and sixty Naira a day which excluded Sundays… I resumed 7am and closed 5pm everyday. I couldn’t keep up with the workload so I had to quit after 2 weeks. I was jobless again for a couple of months.

Found another job with a cleaning company. They were contracted to clean up the teaching hospital. So we were employed, we were paired 3 per units. In mine was a block in it had about 15 offices or more I think, that we had to clean up every single day. There were days too we did industrial cleaning in a newly opened block. Resumed 6am and closed 6pm everyday. Salary was just ten thousand Naira a month. Transportation alone to and fro was six thousand Naira a month. Leaving me with four thousand Naira as take home. There were also days I survived on just biscuits and water or saturated garri with groundnuts(Sipping garri). I was looking so unkempt, defeated, a walking skeleton. While on this job I got a call from a friend’s Mom that her organization(State government) was looking for a cleaner.

I applied within and I got the job, so I left the other cleaning job. My salary on this new job was ten thousand Naira a month. Here, there were months I got owed for. Sometimes I was owed for 3 to 4 months without salary, the salary payment wasn’t regular as the organization relied on impress to pay me. So I don’t get paid when impress don’t come in. I was later converted to an office boy after my Boss found out that I was good with computers/gadgets generally. Even though I never had one myself. I ran errands, did their computer jobs, managed the internet facility etc. My salary was doubled(20k) afterwards. But I still got owed even worst this time around for months. It wasn’t funny at all. It affected my education because I needed money to pay my fees even though the salaries wasn’t enough to pay a semester’s fee and buy course materials. Feeding well/transportation was a big issue. There were days I had walk down to the office.

It got even worse after the APC government took over power, impress stopped coming in for months. I was owed 2 years, I kept writing letters asking for my money, it hasn’t been paid to me up until this very moment. My colleagues were really helpful during this period, they helped out financially the little way they could. I was jobless again.

I relocated to Abuja, stayed with an Aunt with the hope that I’ll find a good job after my IT. I needed to have a connection to do my IT in an organization where IT students are paid for which I didn’t have any, submitted several IT application letters at NNPC, CAC and many more. Never got called up. The one guy that wanted to help out, wanted something in return($ex with my Aunt). Luckily, she spoke with one of her friends about me who knew someone in one of these organizations and that was how I did my IT and was paid 10k/month for 6months. I was loved by everyone at my unit, I learn fast, I am proficient and a problem solver(pardon me I no dey brag). I was in the ICT unit(I am a computer geek – self-taught). I discovered something while I was with the organization, too many incompetent hands, little or no experience on the job yet with huge salaries as take home. They kept reassuring me that I was going to be employed because my expertise was needed but for where them no send me oh rather they employed their own over competence.

Abeg make I stop here jare. E too plenty to type out before my thumbs go get six packs.

While in my trying phase, my brother paid my admission fee, 3 of colleagues(2 of them are late now) also paid my school fees on different occasions(may their souls rest in peace). My girlfriend too paid my fees a couple of times.

I’ve been through a lot in life and wouldn’t want my kids to suffer too. And Naija isn’t where I want to raise a family. The tribalism, hate and religious sentiments is too much, every region prefers an incompetent leader over a competent leader from another region and the cycle continues. Naija is going to self- implode further in few more years from now. Providing basic amenities is now a rocket science in this country, insecurities, unemployment, people are dying on a daily. How much is a life a common Nigerian worth?

I can’t come and kee mysef.

I have my passport handy hopefully I’ll abandon this Naija before this year runs out for God1000 to help me fix am…

