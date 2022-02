https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4nXz-aNg7o

Actress Regina Daniels today gifted her younger sister, Destiny, a car as she turned a year older.

Regina shared a video showing the moment she presented the car to her sister.

”I went to my sister’s set to gift her what she needed the most……. @destiny.daniels01 it’s an adult gift

Watch till the end…she didn’t expect it at all”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaakGNzgPth/?utm_medium=copy_link

