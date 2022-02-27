Russia Attack: Reno Omokri berates Nigerians praying for Ukraine

As Black Africans, let’s learn to put things into proper perspective. Not into CNN perspective. Dont elevate a regional conflict. The Russia-Ukraine war isn’t a World War. The Ethiopia-Tigray war, which has killed 150,000 people, is more deserving of Africa’s focus!

Black Africa’s inferiority complex is DEEP. We prefer to do business with Europeans than with fellow Africans. We meet White people and smile. We meet fellow Africans and frown. War in an African country is ignored. But we weep and wail over war in Russia-Ukraine!

There are 5600 Nigerians in Ukraine. There are 25000 Nigerians in Ethiopia. Dangote has one of his biggest cement factories in the Oromia region of Ethiopia. Yet, Nigerians and our government ignored the Ethiopia-Tigray war only to prioritise the Russia-Ukraine war

When Nigeria fought a civil war in which 2 million people died, the European powers did not do Pray for Nigeria. Rather, Russia, France and other European powers supplied weapons we used to kill each other. I will pray for Ukraine. But I will first pray for Nigeria!

