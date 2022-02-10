Reps Ask NNPC To Suspend Companies Involved In Importation Of Bad Fuel

The House of representatives has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to suspend the companies involved in the importation of methanol-blended petrol.

The lower legislative chamber also asked the NNPC to provide the names of the companies to its committee for investigation.

The resolution was passed during the plenary session on Thursday following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Mohammed Monguno.

Mele Kyari, group managing director of the NNPC Limited, had said MRS, Oando, Emadeb Consortium, and Duke Oil, a subsidiary of the NNPC, imported the methanol-blended petrol.



