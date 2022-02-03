Resolutions Of The Ogun-Oyo Joint Security Meeting

Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR @dabiodunMFR

After extensive deliberations, which included a review of the security architecture and initiatives in the two States, the meeting resolved as follows:

i. To set up a High-Level Joint Security Committee to focus on and proactively address security matters along the boundary communities and interstate roads.

The Committee will meet at regular intervals to provide oversight, review progress and take necessary actions.

ii. To set up a Joint Border Security Task Force with membership drawn from various security agencies in the two States, to patrol the border communities to ensure security of lives and property for the residents and commuters.

Members of the Task Force will be trained and orientated on the rule of engagement to prevent unwholesome practices.

iii. To jointly collaborate on emergency / distress calls, especially on the highways that connect the two States.

iv. To share experiences and intelligence on security matters to assist overall safety and security of lives and property in the two States and the Nation at large.

v. To effectively engage, cooperate and collaborate with all the Stakeholders, including but not limited to the Federal Government, State, and non-State actors (traditional institutions, religious groups, community development associations, etc.) whose input and support are required for improved security in the two States and around the border communities.

vi. The meeting agreed to implement the following initiatives in the short term:

▪ Threats assessment and analysis along the border corridors.

▪ Deployment of CCTV on the interstate highways.

▪ Setting up of outposts along the border communities for the use of the Joint Border Security Task Force.

▪ Harmonisation and mainstreaming of voluntary police and informal security outfits.

▪ Timeous and diligent prosecution of criminals to signify the resolve of the Governments of both states to clamp down on criminality.

In this wise, the Attorneys-General of the two States should ensure synergy between law enforcement agencies and their prosecution departments or directorates during the investigative and prosecution phases of cases.

vii. The meeting commended the two Governors for this historic initiative and commitment.



