Reverend Sister’s Dance Video Goes Viral

Catholic Reverend Sister Goes Viral On Tiktok Because Of Her Dancing Skills (Photos, Video)

A Catholic reverend sister has gone viral on TikTok because of her dance moves, IGBERETV reports.

Reverend sister Regina shared a video of herself dancing to an Igbo song. The video which was first shared on Tiktok has now been shared on other platforms.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twpipUZBgOk

https://igberetvnews.com/1415335/catholic-reverend-sister-goes-viral-tiktok-dancing-skills-photos-video/

