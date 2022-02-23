Reverend Sister’s Dance Video Goes Viral

Catholic Reverend Sister Goes Viral On Tiktok Because Of Her Dancing Skills (Photos, Video)
A Catholic reverend sister has gone viral on TikTok because of her dance moves, IGBERETV reports.
Reverend sister Regina shared a video of herself dancing to an Igbo song. The video which was first shared on Tiktok has now been shared on other platforms.
See video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twpipUZBgOk
