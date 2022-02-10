Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ibadan, As Traders Clash In Gbagi (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDjWvZWPD70

Pandemonium broke out on Thursday morning as dare devil robbers attacked a bullion van Idi-Ape area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city.

Unconfirmed sources said two policemen fell to the bullets of the robbers who shot sporadically while carrying out the operation.

It could not be confirmed if the gunmen successfully hijacked the bullion van.

Others sources said the bullion van attacked was coming from one of the new generation banks located around Testing ground.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Police proved abortive as calls to the police spokesperson is not going through as at the time of filling this report.

In a related development, there is a report of violent clash in Gbagi International market where traders were said to have attack each other during an election of new executive.

The situation forced all motorists in the axis to stop as many scampered to safety.



