Ronaldo is the first ever to reach 400 million followers on Instagram!

The Manchester United forward is the first person to reach the high follower.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earns more than $1 million per paid post on Instagram and has the second-highest income from Instagram-related revenue at $23.3 million as at 2020

Source: https://instagram.com/cristiano?utm_medium=copy_link

