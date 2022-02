Rosy Meurer, wife of Tonto Dikeh‘s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has celebrated her stepson, Andre, on his 6th birthday, 17th February, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

The actress on her Instagram page shared a picture of her husband’s son with the caption,

“Happy birthday son. May God guide you on your path and give you favour wherever you go. ❤️ #king”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaFbZhtMolg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

