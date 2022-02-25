Royal Wedding: Natasha Akpoti To Marry Alema Of Warri, Emmanuel Uduaghan (Photos)

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Kogi, Natasha Akpoti has announced date of her wedding with Alema of Warri Kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, IGBERETV reports.

Natasha stated this on her Facebook page today.

The wedding which will take place at her late father’s residence in Obeiba-Ihima has been fixed for March 5, 2022.

She wrote;

“This is us.

Blended in culture… Blessed in love.

For God makes all things beautiful in His time.

Celebrate with us on Saturday the 5th day of March 2022.

10am prompt at plot 101 Dr. Jimoh Akpoti str. Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi LGA, Kogi state.

His Royal Highness Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, Alema of Warri Kingdom & Natasha H Akpoti”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159025706981758&id=675006757

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...