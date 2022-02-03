RRS Arrests 5 ‘Awawa’ Boys In An All-Night Raid. Indian Hemp & Ice Recovered (Photos)

RRS ARRESTS 5 SUSPECTED “AWAWA” BOYS

Officials of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) early this morning arrested five suspected Awawa Boys in an all – night raid in spots believed to be the hideouts of the cult gang in Mulero, Orile Agege, Abule Egba and Agege.

The figure excludes three suspected members who were handed over to the divisional police units in those areas yesterday.

Using the intelligence gathered as result of civil disturbances unleashed in Mulero and part of Iyana Ipaja on Tuesday night, the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, working on the directives of new Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, deployed a convoy patrol to all the affected communities before the night raid on the suspected hideouts of the miscreants.

The suspects would this morning be charged to court as directed by the Commissioner of Police.

Recovered from one of the suspects were wraps of substances believed to be Indian hemp and ice.



Rapid Response Squad

