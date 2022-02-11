RRS Arrests Tricycle Operators’ Leader, Four Others, Recovers Gun In Lagos

A leader of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Azeez Abiola, and four others have been arrested for attempting to cause mayhem in the Agege area of the state.

The Rapid Response Squad, which disclosed this in a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday, also said a pump action gun was recovered in the area.

The RRS said, “Alhaji Azeez Abiola, alias Istijaba was arrested along with Yusuf Azeez, a.k.a Araba (42), Kazeem Akinbode a.k.a Womi (43), Taofiq Odewale, a.k.a Omo Iya Agba (38) and Moses Abiodun, a.k.a Orobo (34).

“They were arrested in Agege while leading a team of supporters to NURTW headquarters in Agege, an action which the authority believed would trigger violence and chaos in other parts of the metropolis.

“While police arrested Azeez Abiola and four other suspects, a pump action gun was recovered from the area where some of his supporters who fled to evade arrest were standing.

“The state government had earlier today warned that it would deal decisively with people trying to foment trouble in Agege and Abule Egba after it got intelligence that some hoodlums were trying to cause pandemonium.

“While government appealed to aggrieved persons to explore legitimate channels to seek redress, it directed Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to reinforce patrol of Agege and Abule Egba in order to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to transfer the suspects and the exhibit to the State Command for further investigations.”

