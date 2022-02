Russia Is Against The Junta That Is In Power In Kiyv – Russia’s UN Envoy

Moscow’s UN Envoy Says Russia Targeting ‘Junta In Power In Kiyv’

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations told an emergency Security Council meeting late Wednesday that Moscow’s military operation against Ukraine was targeting “the junta” in power in Kiyv, reported AFP.

“I wanted to say in conclusion that we aren’t being aggressive against the Ukrainian people but against the junta that is in power in Kiyv,” said Vassily Nebenzia.

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/ukraine-crisis-live-updates-un-to-hold-emergency-meeting-on-ukraine-russia-standoff-today-2785839#311136

