16 February 2022. Meanwhile in Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on Western media outlets to publish a full list of dates on which Russia will invade Ukraine for the year ahead, so Russian diplomats can schedule their vacations accordingly.

This is not satire. They did this

