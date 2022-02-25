Russia Threatens Finland After They Declares Plan To Join NATO

Finland says debate on NATO membership ‘will change’ after Russian invasion

Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will change the debate around NATO membership within her country.

“Finland is not currently facing an immediate military threat, but it is also now clear that the debate on NATO membership in Finland will change,” Marin said, YLE News reported.

Finland has been debating for months whether the country should apply for NATO membership, with Marin saying it would require broad support for the country to move forward with an application.



https://thehill.com/policy/international/595656-finland-says-debate-on-nato-membership-will-change-after-russian

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation response below

