Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Nigerians In Ukraine Urged To Register With Embassy

PRESS STATEMENT

ALL NIGERIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE*

Abuja, January 6, 2022.

Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine have been urged to remain calm and be security conscious following recent happenings and tensions generated between Ukraine and Russia.

In a statement in Abuja by Mr Gabriel Odu of NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has given assurances that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine is doing all it can for the safety and security of all Diaspora Nigerians in that country.

NIDCOM Boss also urges Nigerian Citizens in Ukraine to visit the Embassy website and follow the Registration Process.

Meanwhile, a Press Release from the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, is here-in attached for additional information and necessary action with regards to emergencies and concerns.

E-signed,

Gabriel Odu,

Media,Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM

Abuja.

End.



