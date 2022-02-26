Russia – Ukraine War In Pictures, From The Frontlines

President Putin announcing the military attack on Ukraine in a pre-recorded TV address.

Chechen special forces ‘hunters’ praying before reportedly given a ‘deck of cards’ that specified which Ukrainian officials to kill or capture.

There is allegedly an ‘order to kill’ if those on the wanted list cannot be detained. There is speculation those identified by Moscow as ‘Nazis’ would also be on the hunted list. Putin said a key aim of invading Ukraine was to ‘De-Nazify’ the country.

Chechen soldiers of the south battalion of the Federal Guard Service are reportedly in a Ukrainian forest with orders to detain or kill Ukrainian Officials.

The soldiers seemed to perform a collective namaz, which are Islamic ritual prayers, while they were in a Ukrainian forest.

The squad comes from Chechnya, a Russian republic south of Ukraine, approximately 760 miles away from Kyiv.

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Lugansk region on Feb. 24.

Chechnya republic leader and strong man Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally, had visited his forces in Ukraine. (Pictured today as he took part in a review of the Chechen Republic’s troops and military hardware in Grozny)

Explosions were seen in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday morning as fighting continued across the country.

Ukrainian President Zelensky pictured today during an urgent phone call with the President of the European Council over the shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska. He told the nation on Thursday he was remaining in the capital of Kyiv and ‘staying with my people’.

Ukrainian soldiers are pictured forming up across a highway in Kyiv as they prepare to defend the city from Russian attackers, with gunfire and explosions heard in the centre of the capital.

Hundreds of people seek shelter underground inside the dark train cars of a metro station in Kharkiv, as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, as Russian forces advance into the capital.

Soldiers tasked with defending Kyiv from advancing Russian troops take up positions underneath a highway into the city.

Ukrainian soldiers take position next to a highway a bridge during an exchange of gunfire inside the city of Kyiv.

Ukrainian soldiers take up positions in downtown Kyiv as the prepare to defend the capital from Russian attackers.

A Ukrainian soldier sits injured after an exchange of fire with Russian forces inside the capital Kyiv.

A Russian vehicle with what appear to be corpses of Russian troops laying nearby is seen on the streets of Kyiv on Friday after fighting broke out in the suburbs.

An Ukrainian military medic approaches the bodies of Russian servicemen wearing a Ukrainian army uniforms lying beside and inside a vehicle after they were shot during a skirmish in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

A Russian T-72 tank is pictured sitting in front of the main reactor at Chernobyl after Putin’s forces seized it in a ‘fierce’ battle with the condition of nuclear storage facilities ‘unknown’.

Russian armoured vehicles park on roads near the Chernobyl plant, amid fears that damage to the facility could cause a radiation leak that would blanket Europe with fallout.

Russian Mi-8 attack helicopters stage an assault on Gostomel air base, just on the outskirts of Kyiv, after Vladimir Putin launched an all-out attack on the country.

Attack helicopters are pictured flying over the Kyiv region of Ukraine after dozens of Russian aircraft attacked the city.

An image captured near Kyiv shows what appears to be the wreckage of a downed Russian attack helicopter with a soldier parachuting out of it (to the left of the frame).

A huge explosion is seen at Vinnytsia military base, in central Ukraine, as the country comes under all-out attack by Russia.

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish the remains of an Air Force transport plane shot down somewhere over the country today.

Joe Biden announced more sanctions against Russia but warned the conflict could last for many months and resisted calls to send in US troops to Ukraine, saying he has no plans to speak to Vladimir Putin.

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing Kyiv, Ukraine.

In the area of Glukhova, the Ukrainian military engaged a armoured column of 15 T-72 tanks with American Javelin missiles.

A wounded woman is seen as airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian security forces accompany a wounded man after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv.

Destroyed buildings in Ukraine via reuters.

Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence square in central Kyiv on 24 February 2022.

BBC || Dailymail UK

