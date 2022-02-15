Russian Invasion: Ukraine Defence Ministry Websites, Banks/ATM Services Are Down

Ukrainian Government Under Ongoing New Cyberattack; Officials Have Feared Such a Cyberattack Could Presage a Russian Invasion of Ukraine

For the last few hours, Privatbank has been under a massive DDoS attack. Privat24 users report problems with payments and the application in general. Some users do not manage to log in to Privat24 at all, others do not display the balance and recent transactions.

Privat assures that there is no threat to depositors’ funds . The cyberattack concerns only the Privat24 application. The rest of the financial transactions are performed normally.

Oschadbank also has failures, and Internet banking is down.

The websites of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also attacked .

It will be recalled that this is not the first cyber attack on Ukrainian sites and infrastructure. On February 14, 2022, the websites of state bodies were attacked – this was discussed in detail in the article “Attack on government websites: a new chapter of the cyber war against Ukraine”.

It is possible that even now the aggressor resorted to tactics of small and large mischief.



Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show a loss of connectivity to #Ukraine’s State Savings Bank, impacting ATM and banking services; disruptions also reported on Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces networks; incident comes amid heightened tensions with Russia �



NetBlocks

