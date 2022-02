This animal came to feed on my chicks last night, luckily i was still awake i wrestled with it before i finally killed it.

At first i thought it was a dangerous animal because of the eyes reflections on torchlight.

This is the first time am seeing this animal, i thought it was a bush cat till i did google imagine search.

The search labeled it as Rusty-spotted genet.

Who else has come across this animal??

