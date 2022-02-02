Sanwo-Olu Signs Bills Establishing Additional Two Universities In Lagos (Photos)

@Lagos CPS: Gboyega Akosile

Lagos State Governor, Mr. @jidesanwoolu on Wednesday signed the bills for the establishment of two additional universities in the State – Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

He assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses to the University of Science and Technology as well as Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of

Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Lagos House, Marina, was witnessed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), members of the Governing Councils and management staff of the tertiary institutions, among others.

Speaking after signing the bills, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said Lagos and its indigenes are now blessed with two additional universities to the existing @LASUOfficial established in 1982 by the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

He said: “We are doing this very quickly because we need to take this law to the National Universities Commission (NUC), that will do their due diligence and we are believing in the process.

