Sanwo-Olu Visits LASUST, Promises To Reduce Their School Fees (Video)

While on a working visit to Ikorodu for the commissioning of the newly constructed Kimberly- Clark factory in Odogunyan, I made an unscheduled stop at the new Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST), where I assured the teeming students of our strive towards reducing the institution’s school fees, which I’m aware has been a concern for them.

I also informed them of our plans to build, equip and sustain LASUST such that it will be a reference point in the academic space in no time.

We place a high value on the education and future of our youths, hence the conversion of the two state-owned universities.

This upgrade will bring about inventions in the engineering and science fields, and also pave way for other innovations that are critical to the development of the country and state.

The addition of these two institutions will also assist in meeting the demands of the teeming youths who crave for quality education in order to be leaders, change agents, decision makers, and reference points not only for themselves and their families, but for the Nation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cy3aJ5X1zTs

https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1497250332786802691?t=ApSb8rwa9WwOLPjcxd0z5w&s=19

