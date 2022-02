Nigerian human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore celebrated his 51st birthday on 16th February, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

The Sahara Reporters’ publisher celebrated his birthday with a party that was attended by his friends and colleagues.

Sharing photos from the party on his Facebook page, he wrote;

“It was my birthday yesterday”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10162236868792837&id=803267836

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...