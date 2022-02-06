See Maize Pyramid Being Built In Kaduna (Video, Photos)

This is a Maize pyramid that is being built in Kaduna State.

It is being done at Minister field. This is coming after the rice pyramid in Abuja.

Thousands of bags are being used for this work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0IGGQHvV5A

