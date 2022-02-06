See Maize Pyramid Being Built In Kaduna (Video, Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

This is a Maize pyramid that is being built in Kaduna State.

It is being done at Minister field. This is coming after the rice pyramid in Abuja.

Thousands of bags are being used for this work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0IGGQHvV5A

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: