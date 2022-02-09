‘See My Girlfriend’s Post That Made Me Collect Back The iPhone I Bought For Her’

Hello guys. So my girlfriend made this post for her friend. Have warned her about her closeness with this guy she should have limit that am not comfortable. Today she posted this on his birthday.

“See who’s 20 happy birthday to one of the most amazing, talented se annoying sweet, caring person I know you know good people are hard to come by right?? Imagine having laughter, peace of mind, intelligence “good accent” na that one the burst my brain see.

“You have come through for me in ways i can’t imagine and even explain and your genuine love and pure intentions you have with me it’s everything for me thank you loving me the way you do. and always giving me a listening ear when i need someone to talk to how you take my burdens and problems like yours is what’s really amaze me and also how you treat people’s emotions it’s just so pure thank you dear friend happy birthday my love wishing you the best year yet full with prosperity abundant blessings happiness � happy birthday babe have a blast and you know i love youuuuuu “

If you were in my shoes how will you feel.

Modified* I went and collected the iPhone I bought for her recently. I ended the relationship she should stay with her friend he should buy her a phone let them be together. I don’t want any relationship stress. Have moved on.

