Was hungry so I decided to visit the mall, got something to eat fast and I was heading back home as I was bout to leave the mall I saw some slides displayed in the showglass so I decided to window shop, saw the price 35k its expensive tho but hey how much is 35k out of the millions in my account. Just gave them my CC and transaction done. Since I don’t have a boo let me spoil myself.

Might be dashing it out soon, don’t use my slides for more than a month

