See The General Whose 24 Properties Were Seized By EFCC (Photos)

The seized properties earlier reported belong to Late General Aminu Maude.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an update of the ill-gotten assets seized from Late General Aminu Maude gave an extended list of the assets.

EFCC said they are worth N10.9billion, higher than the N3.07 billion stated on Monday.

Although the EFCC did not release the name of the military officer in its update, its earlier statement said the forfeited assets belonged to late General Aminu-Kano Maude.

Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court on Monday February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties held by fronts and proxies of the top military officer, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Order was pursuant to a forfeiture application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which had in May 2020 secured the forfeiture of the properties on interim basis.

The court had ordered the publication of notices in national newspapers, inviting persons with interest in the properties to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.



