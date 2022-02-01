See The Pepper And Tomatoes I Bought For N3000 In Kano

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Today’s morning being Saturday I decided to go to yankaba market in kano and get these
The hot pepper, my head don loud …I don forget the name is for 2k and the tomatoes for 1800
The tomato dey inside white plastic rubber, and the one in black nylon and silver container is the one for 2k
Good afternoon nairalanders, after eating my weekend rice and stew I say make I nono small, small Arizona from sabon gari

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: