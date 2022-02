See the prediction about hand phones in 1963 People didn’t believe then

Precisely Thur 18 april 1963, a publication came out that man will begin to carry phone in his pocket some so many thought its impossible.

Fastfarward to today almost 50 years plus its real

Nothing is impossible.

