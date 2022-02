Akinwuni Ambode last social outing was when the new turf wicket of the Cricket Oval in Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos, was inaugurated after a recent upgrade to advance the development of the game of cricket in Nigeria in January of last month.

The former governor had been keeping a low profile since he got chased out of power.

