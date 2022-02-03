BREAKING: Senate confirms Agbamuche-Mbu, Huruna, others as INEC National Commissioners, Rec

The Senate yesterday confirmed six nominees of the Federal Government as National Commissioners and one Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on INEC, chaired by Kabiru Gaya.

The confirmed nominees are: Mallam Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner (Niger – Northcentral); Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – Southsouth); Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – Southeast), and Maj.-Gen. A. B. Alkali (retd.) – (Adamawa – Northeast).

Others are: Prof. Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – Southsouth), Mr. Sam Olumekan (Ondo – Southwest), and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – Southwest), Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in a letter, dated December 10, 2021, requested the Senate to confirm the nominees pursuant to Paragraph 14 of Part (1) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Also, President Buhari yesterday urged the Senate to confirm five nominees as Executive Directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The nominees are: Francis Alabo Ogaree (Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure) and Dr. Mustapha Lamorde (Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community).

Others are: Mansur Kuliya (Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund); Bashir Sadiq (Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration); and Dr. Zainab Gobir (Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning).

Also, the President yesterday urged the Senate to confirm four nominees for appointment as National Commissioners of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The nominees are: Dr. Yusuf Ali (Northcentral), Chidi Ike (Southeast), Mr. Nathan Shatti (Northeast), and Mr. Dafe Akpeneye (Southsouth



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/senate-confirms-agbamuche-mbu-huruna-others-as-inec-national-commissioners-rec/amp/

